Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Listed as 'full' Thursday
McCaffrey (back) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's walkthrough, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
After taking the day off Wednesday to tend to a back injury, McCaffrey shed his designation by taking every rep one day later. On Thursday morning, coach Ron Rivera told Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer that McCaffrey will be present at Friday's session in anticipation of being available Sunday against the Buccaneers in London. As such, McCaffrey's status for Week 6 may be confirmed as soon as the conclusion of that practice.
