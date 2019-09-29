Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Logs 37 touches in upset win

McCaffrey rushed 27 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and brought in all 10 of his targets for 86 yards in the Panthers' 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.

With a relatively inexperienced quarterback under center in a difficult road environment against an aggressive defense, the Panthers utilized McCaffrey's highly versatile skill set as a major crutch. The strategy worked well for both the team and the star back's fantasy managers, with his massive workload leading to a highly fruitful day. McCaffrey was responsible for Carolina's only touchdown of the day on a three-yard run with just over a minute left in the first half, his fourth rushing score over the first four games. His 27 totes set a new high-water mark for him on the season, while his reception total equaled a season-best figure. The 2017 first-round pick will look to build on his stellar first quarter of the campaign at the expense of the Jaguars in Week 5.