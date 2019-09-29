Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Logs 37 touches in upset win
McCaffrey rushed 27 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and brought in all 10 of his targets for 86 yards in the Panthers' 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.
With a relatively inexperienced quarterback under center in a difficult road environment against an aggressive defense, the Panthers utilized McCaffrey's highly versatile skill set as a major crutch. The strategy worked well for both the team and the star back's fantasy managers, with his massive workload leading to a highly fruitful day. McCaffrey was responsible for Carolina's only touchdown of the day on a three-yard run with just over a minute left in the first half, his fourth rushing score over the first four games. His 27 totes set a new high-water mark for him on the season, while his reception total equaled a season-best figure. The 2017 first-round pick will look to build on his stellar first quarter of the campaign at the expense of the Jaguars in Week 5.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Big day in desert•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Shut down in Week 2 loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gains 209 yards in loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Features against Pats•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Slated to suit up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Unlikely to play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4