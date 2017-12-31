McCaffrey is in line to serve as the lead back for the Panthers, as fellow running back Jonathan Stewart is inactive for the game due to back tightness.

McCaffrey is typically the lead back in Carolina, but has conceded anywhere from 20 to 30 snaps to Stewart in every game since the Week 11 bye. With a NFC South title on the line Sunday, McCaffrey will now presumably get to showcase his skillset as the feature back. Though Cameron Artis-Payne and Fozzy Whittaker are waiting in the wings, McCaffrey is the most dynamic of the three, and should be given every opportunity to build upon his effort of 39 rushing yards in Week 16.