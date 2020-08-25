McCaffrey hauled in the only touchdown of Panthers practice Tuesday, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

During a red-zone drill, McCaffrey lined up in the slot against linebacker Shaq Thompson. Running a "Lucy" route, McCaffrey darted toward Thompson and decided to go outside toward the right corner of the end zone, where he made an over-the-shoulder catch from Teddy Bridgewater near the back pylon. McCaffrey's record-setting 2019 season happened while working with three different quarterbacks, so the stability of Bridgewater could create even more opportunities for the running back to succeed. In the coming campaign, McCaffrey will be looking to follow up an offseason in which he became the highest-paid RB in NFL history.