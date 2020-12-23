Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey (thigh) looks "doubtful" to return for Sunday's game at Washington, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

When he spoke to the media last week, Rhule said McCaffrey could make it back for the upcoming matchup with Washington. A week later, the star running back apparently hasn't made much progress, as he was held out of Wednesday's practice and then deemed doubtful by his own coach. Mike Davis will prepare for his 12th start of the season and sixth in a row.