Coach Matt Rhule believes McCaffrey (ankle) will play Sunday in Kansas City, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. "Things are trending and moving in the right direction," Rhule said Thursday. "It's just a matter of no setbacks."

McCaffrey has put together a little more than a week of practice as he works his way back from a high right ankle sprain, including work at Wednesday's padded session. On Thursday, he looked like his usual self, too, showing burst and making good cuts during individual drills, according to David Newton of ESPN.com. So far, McCaffrey hasn't suffered any of the aforementioned "setbacks," but the Panthers will continue to be cautious and may not make his activation from IR official until the weekend. If he plays Sunday for the first time since Week 2, there's a chance McCaffrey yields the occasional rep to Mike Davis, who mostly has fared well in his absence.