McCaffrey rushed seven times for 33 yards in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans.

McCaffrey was also the target of one unsuccessful passing play. Carolina's first-rounder played most of the first half and showed just why he's expected to play a large role in the team's offense. Not only did McCaffrey display his quickness on runs to the outside, but he also exhibited patience while hiding behind blockers between the tackles. Overall, it was a productive first outing for the rookie, who will be eager for more touches in the games to come.