McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
McCaffrey went down as limited at practice Wednesday, but Thursday's downgrade in participation now clouds the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos. If he's unable to suit up this weekend, Mike Davis would be in line to head Carolina's Week 14 backfield.
