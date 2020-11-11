McCaffrey (shoulder) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Matt Rhule gave McCaffrey the vague "day-to-day" label after the running back suffered a painful shoulder injury Sunday in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to the Chiefs. The outing was McCaffrey's first since Week 2, when he suffered a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for the Panthers' next six games. While McCaffrey's shoulder issue doesn't look to be nearly as much of a concern, his availability for this weekend's game against the Buccaneers looks to be in doubt at this juncture. He'll likely need to practice Thursday or Friday on at least a limited basis to have a realistic shot at playing against Tampa Bay, but if not, Mike Davis would replace McCaffrey as the Panthers' feature back.

