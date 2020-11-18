McCaffrey (shoulder) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Panthers head coach Matt Rhule expressed optimism Monday that McCaffrey might be able to return from a one-game absence to play Sunday against Detroit, the fact that the running back won't be practicing to begin Week 11 prep isn't a promising early sign for his chances of returning to action. Mike Davis stepped into the lead role out of the backfield in McCaffrey's stead in the Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers and would be in line for another start versus Detroit if the All-Pro back can't go.
