McCaffrey is slated to undergo an MRI on his injured ankle Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCaffrey was removed and eventually ruled out in the later stages of Sunday's 31-17 loss at Tampa Bay. An ankle injury was cited as the culprit, and now the do-it-all running back will go through the usual testing protocol to get to the bottom of his health concern. The Panthers are hopeful it's not serious, but in any case Mike Davis, Curtis Samuel and Trenton Cannon are next in line for touches out of the backfield behind McCaffrey.