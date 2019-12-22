Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Nabs career-high 15 passes

McCaffrey ran for 54 yards on 13 carries and added 15 catches on 15 targets for 119 yards during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.

With rookie Will Grier making his first career start, McCaffrey was relied on in the dink-and-dunk passing game for a career-high 15 catches. He's been arguably the most reliable fantasy player in the league with at least 100 total yards in all but two games this season, both against division rival Tampa Bay. The season ends against a Saints defense against whom McCaffrey picked up 133 total yards and two total touchdowns in Week 12. Despite a rookie under center, McCaffrey is a safe bet to be similarly productive in the finale given his ability to be multidimensional.