Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Neutralized in loss to Washington
McCaffrey managed only 20 rushing yards on eight attempts, but added seven receptions for 46 yards in a 23-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
An underrated Washington front seven held McCaffrey to his lowest offensive output (66 total yards) in an otherwise stellar sophomore campaign. Game flow did not facilitate a heavy workload on the ground for the second-year back, as Carolina fell into a double-digit deficit in the first half and was forced to air it out in an ultimately insufficient effort to mount a comeback. Week 7 brings an NFC heavyweight showdown with Philadelphia, and an Eagles defense that hadn't allowed a running back to exceed 42 rushing yards this season until Saquon Barkley put up 130 yards on the ground Thursday night.
