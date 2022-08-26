McCaffrey is not in line to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers official site reports.

The same applies to wide receivers Robbie Anderson (quad), Andre Roberts and Brandon Zylstra, along with tight ends Ian Thomas and Colin Thompson, as well as running back Spencer Brown. As the report notes, McCaffrey hasn't played in the preseason in years, with the Panthers erring on the side of caution here with their franchise back, whose next game action will occur in Week 1 against the Browns.