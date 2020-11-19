Coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that he doesn't know when McCaffrey (shoulder) will be able to return, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey is set to miss a second consecutive contest due to the AC joint injury he suffered back on Nov. 8. Rhule noted, "No one knows their body better than Christian," and the running back will be cleared when he and team doctors collectively believe he's ready to suit up again. There's no telling when McCaffrey will take part in practice, but with no reps under his belt this week. the Panthers are poised to lean on Mike Davis out of the backfield yet again.