McCaffrey (thigh) didn't practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Coach Matt Rhule already said he doesn't expect McCaffrey to return for Saturday's game against the Packers, though the running back was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. McCaffrey followed a similar path last week, kicking things off with a limited session Wednesday before sitting out entirely Thursday and Friday. He was then ruled out on the final injury report, allowing Mike Davis to make his 10th start of the year. The Panthers are now preparing Davis for No. 11.
