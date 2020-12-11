McCaffrey (thigh) isn't practicing Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Matt Rhule already said he doesn't expect McCaffrey to play this week, and the running back has now missed back-to-back practices. The Panthers were hoping McCaffrey could return from a shoulder injury after their Week 13 bye, but he hurt his thigh/quad somewhere along the way, so Mike Davis should get another week in the lead role.
