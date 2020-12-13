McCaffrey (thigh/shoulder) is not in line to play Sunday against the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey was listed as doubtful by the Panthers on their Week 14 injury report and his game status will be officially confirmed upon the release of the team's inactives leading up to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. While McCaffrey targets a return down his team's stretch run, Mike Davis is slated to continue to head Carolina's backfield versus Denver, with Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon also in the mix to see complementary work.