McCaffrey's right shoulder injury is expected to sideline him for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per David Newton of ESPN.com, the running back, who won't practice Wednesday, is seeking a second opinion on his shoulder injury, with Schefter suggesting that McCaffrey is considered week-to-week at this stage. If McCaffrey is indeed officially ruled out by the Panthers later this week, Mike Davis would once again fill in as the team's feature back this weekend.