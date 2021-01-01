McCaffrey (thigh) is considered "very doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

For whatever reason, the Panthers are listing a bunch of players as doubtful rather than out. None of the group -- including RB Mike Davis (ankle) -- is expected to play, leaving Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon atop the Carolina depth chart for Week 17. The team also can use WR Curtis Samuel and FB Alex Armah in the backfield, so Smith -- the likely starter -- won't automatically take over Davis' role. Davis ended up starting 12 games this year, as ankle, shoulder and thigh injuries limited McCaffrey to three appearances. The star running back nonetheless figures to be a top-three fantasy pick in 2021, just two years removed from an all-time season and entering his age-25 campaign. There's been no report of McCaffrey considering surgery for any of his 2020 injuries, and he should have plenty of time to recover before next season even if he does need some type of procedure.