McCaffrey is among the Panthers' key players not slated to play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The same applies to quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, as well as wide receivers DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson and Terrace Marshall. With McCaffrey -- the team's clear-cut starting running back -- slated to sit out Friday's contest, the Panthers' coaching staff will have an opportunity to focus on evaluating the team's complementary/depth backs.