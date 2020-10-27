McCaffrey (ankle) was spotted at Tuesday's practice donning a red no-contact jersey, suggesting he won't participate with the Panthers' main group during the session, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers have yet to officially designate McCaffrey to return from injured reserve, and until that happens, he won't be allowed to take reps alongside the team's other healthy players. Given that McCaffrey has now sported the no-contact jersey in both of the team's first two practices of Week 8, he's looking increasingly unlikely to return to action Thursday against the Falcons. If that's the case, Mike Davis would once again handle a three-down role out of the Carolina backfield.