McCaffrey will not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Commanders.

This shouldn't come as a surprise given the Panthers want to be extra cautious with their star back. Expect the likes of Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman to see the majority of the first-team reps as the Panthers kickoff the QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, who both are expected to play at least a series in Saturday's contest.

