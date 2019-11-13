Play

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not practicing Wednesday

McCaffery is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McCaffery was held out of last Wednesday's practice while tending to a knee issue, but he managed to ramp up his reps throughout the week and handle his usual workload during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers. The 23-year-old's status will once again bear monitoring if he's listed with an injury designation on Wednesday's practice report, though there isn't yet any reason to worry about his availability for Week 11. He's on tap for a favorable matchup at home against the Falcons.

