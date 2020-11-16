Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he's hopeful about the chances of McCaffrey (shoulder) retaking the field against the Lions on Sunday, Kristen Balboni of the Panthers' official site reports.

Optimism aside, Rhule also said that McCaffrey remains week-to-week and that he's heard "nothing different" about the star running back's recovery from an AC joint injury, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. Similarly, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McCaffrey is unlikely to face Detroit and that the Panthers haven't ruled out a multi-week absence. That said, Rhule is at least leaving the door open for a tentative Week 11 return. McCaffrey couldn't practice in any capacity last week, so if he's able to resume handling some amount of reps in the coming days, he could have at least a shot at suiting up Sunday.