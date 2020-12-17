McCaffrey (thigh) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
As of Wednesday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was still leaving the door open for McCaffrey to put an end to a four-game absence Saturday at Green Bay, but the running back's chances of playing appear to be dimming by the day. After opening the week as a limited participant in practice Tuesday, McCaffrey has now failed to take any reps two days in a row. The Panthers will officially give McCaffrey a designation later Thursday, when the team releases its final Week 15 injury report.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could return Week 16•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not at practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Hopeful to practice Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Inactive vs. Broncos•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not expected to play Sunday•