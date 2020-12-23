McCaffrey (thigh) didn't participate in the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

With McCaffrey likely to be officially deemed a non-participant in the session, the chances of him suiting up Sunday against Washington don't look especially bright at this time. As long as he remains on Carolina's active roster, however, the door remains open for the running back to see action before the team's 2020 campaign ends.