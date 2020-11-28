McCaffrey (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Vikings after the running back did not travel with the team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

All signs pointed to this being the likely outcome, so it's at least comforting for fantasy managers the decision wasn't in limbo for long. It certainly seems as if McCaffrey could return to his usual workhorse role following the team's Week 13 bye, but at least for Sunday, expect another heavy dose of Mike Davis as the lead back with Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon mixing in on occasion.