McCaffrey (thigh) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Packers.
McCaffrey is thus in line to miss a fifth consecutive contest and his 11th overall this season. In his absence, Mike Davis will continue to head the Panthers' backfield on Saturday. Per David Newton of ESPN.com, coach Matt Rhule hopes that McCaffrey can play next weekend against Washington.
