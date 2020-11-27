McCaffrey (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, though he doesn't seem likely to play, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

"I'm pessimistic that he'll play," said Panthers coach Matt Rhule after Friday's practice. "But he's done enough this week to earn the right to have a chance." In any case, while McCaffrey's coach apparently doesn't expect him to play, it's interesting that the Panthers opted for 'questionable' rather than 'doubtful as the official designation. The star running back was a limited practice participant throughout the week, and he's expected to travel to Minnesota with his teammates, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.