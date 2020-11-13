McCaffrey (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey didn't practice at all this week and never had a real shot at playing in Sunday's game. However, a second opinion brought some positive feedback on his AC joint injury, with the doctor reportedly suggesting McCaffrey could be ready to play as soon as Week 11 against the Lions. It remains to be seen if that actually happens, but we do know Mike Davis will handle the lead backfield role this coming Sunday.