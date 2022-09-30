McCaffrey (thigh) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
McCaffrey upgraded to limited practice activity after starting the week with back-to-back absences, and it looks like he has at least a chance to play versus Arizona. However, the Panthers may monitor McCaffrey's status until the last minute, so his status could come down to a game-time decision Sunday. The team has Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman on hand in case McCaffrey's touches need to be limited, or he ends up needing to miss time. Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, coach Matt Rhule said he's "very hopeful" McCaffrey will be available.
