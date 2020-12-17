McCaffrey (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game at Green Bay, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey followed the same exact regimen last week before the Panthers ruled him out: limited to kick off the practice week, followed by no activity the next two days before receiving a doubtful tag. As a result, he's in line to miss a fifth consecutive contest and 11th overall this season. In McCaffrey's stead, look for Mike Davis to lead the Panthers backfield yet again.