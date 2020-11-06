Coach Matt Rhule said he expects McCaffrey (ankle) to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rhule made a similar comment earlier in the week and reinforced it after Friday's practice. He wasn't willing to elaborate on expectations for McCaffrey's role, but it at least sounds like the star running back will be activated from injured reserve before Sunday. Given that he's been practicing for more than a week now, it isn't out of the question that McCaffrey could see his usual 20 touches or so. On the other hand, it'll be his first game back on the field after a prolonged absence, and backup Mike Davis has proven himself capable as both a runner and pass catcher.