Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: On track to play Sunday

Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that he expects McCaffrey (back) to practice Friday and be ready for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It looks like the Panthers were just being extra cautious with their star running back to start the week, as it looks like McCaffrey, who is nursing back soreness, is going to be at least close to a full participant in Friday's session. Expect all this to be confirmed at some point Friday, but barring an unexpected setback for McCaffrey, expect him to be good to go against the Buccaneers in London this weekend.