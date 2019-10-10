Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: On track to play Sunday
Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that he expects McCaffrey (back) to practice Friday and be ready for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It looks like the Panthers were just being extra cautious with their star running back to start the week, as it looks like McCaffrey, who is nursing back soreness, is going to be at least close to a full participant in Friday's session. Expect all this to be confirmed at some point Friday, but barring an unexpected setback for McCaffrey, expect him to be good to go against the Buccaneers in London this weekend.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Few concerns about Wednesday absence•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Held out with back injury•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tended to cramps Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Doesn't leave field•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Logs 37 touches in upset win•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Big day in desert•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...