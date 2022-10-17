McCaffrey carried the ball 13 times for 69 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

The star running back got almost no help from the rest of the Panthers roster -- every other pass-catcher combined for only six receptions and 30 receiving yards while the team's other runners managed just 24 yards on the ground, and Carolina's only touchdown on the day was provided by the defense. McCaffrey will likely remain the center of both the offensive game plan and trade rumors heading into a Week 7 clash with the Buccaneers.