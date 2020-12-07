Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he's "hopeful" McCaffrey (shoulder) will be available for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey appears to have a solid shot to retake the field coming off Carolina's bye, a development which would certainly be welcome for fantasy managers who've only had the standout running back available for three games this season. A final decision on McCaffrey's status will almost certainly come down to the extent of his participation in practice.