McCaffrey (ankle) is participating in offseason workouts.
It's another hint McCaffrey didn't have too much trouble this offseason with any of the various injuries that impacted his 2021 campaign. He played only 10 games over the past two years, but he does seem to be in good health at the moment, and he averaged 112.1 total yards and 5.4 catches per game last season despite exiting early with injuries in two of his seven appearances. Apart from health, the biggest concern for McCaffrey is poor QB play, as the Panthers are still in the process of trying to upgrade on Sam Darnold.
