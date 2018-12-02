Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Piles up 161 scrimmage yards
McCaffrey carried 10 times for 106 yards Sunday against the Buccaneers. He also caught nine passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in the 24-17 loss.
McCaffrey wasn't used extensively as a rusher, but he still managed to go over 100 yards on the ground for the second straight game. He was also very productive as a pass catcher, leading the team in receptions while adding his sixth touchdown grab of the season. McCaffrey has averaged an outstanding 160.6 scrimmage yards per game over the last five, adding eight total touchdowns in that span. He'll enjoy another favorable matchup next Sunday against the Browns.
