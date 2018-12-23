Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Piles up 178 scrimmage yards
McCaffrey carried 21 times for 101 yards and caught 12 passes for an additional 77 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.
McCaffrey took on a workhorse role with Cam Newton (shoulder) sidelined, setting a new career high in offensive touches. He managed 4.8 yards per carry on the ground, and while he wasn't as effective on a per-catch basis, he still led the team in receiving yardage. Carolina's poor recent form has actually coincided with a drastic uptick on production for McCaffrey, who is averaging 167.7 scrimmage yards per game over the last seven. He'll look to finish what has been an outstanding season in style next Sunday against the Saints.
