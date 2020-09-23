McCaffrey (ankle) has been placed on IR by the Panthers.
With McCaffrey out for at least the team's next three games due to a high-ankle sprain, Mike Davis figures to fill in as the Panthers' top back for the time being, beginning Sunday against the Chargers.
