McCaffrey played 47 of 67 offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-3 win over the 49ers, taking 13 carries for 47 yards and catching five passes for 38 yards on a team-high seven targets.

McCaffrey lost a fumble in the fourth quarter and didn't have any big plays or touchdowns, but Sunday's usage was still highly encouraging for his prospects the rest of the season. Consider that power back Jonathan Stewart logged 18 fewer snaps even though the Panthers were ahead by at least 20 points for the final 26 minutes of the game. Stewart had a 7-3 advantage in carries on the meaningless final drive, but McCaffrey held a 15-13 edge in touches prior to that series. The usage suggests McCaffrey's workload could dwarf Stewart's if the Panthers eventually find themselves playing from behind. Of course, a Week 2 home matchup with the Bills should allow both running backs to stay heavily involved. It's also worth noting that Carolina had McCaffrey and Stewart on the field together for at least a handful of plays.