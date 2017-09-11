Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Plays majority of snaps
McCaffrey played 47 of 67 offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-3 win over the 49ers, taking 13 carries for 47 yards and catching five passes for 38 yards on a team-high seven targets.
McCaffrey lost a fumble in the fourth quarter and didn't have any big plays or touchdowns, but Sunday's usage was still highly encouraging for his prospects the rest of the season. Consider that power back Jonathan Stewart logged 18 fewer snaps even though the Panthers were ahead by at least 20 points for the final 26 minutes of the game. Stewart had a 7-3 advantage in carries on the meaningless final drive, but McCaffrey held a 15-13 edge in touches prior to that series. The usage suggests McCaffrey's workload could dwarf Stewart's if the Panthers eventually find themselves playing from behind. Of course, a Week 2 home matchup with the Bills should allow both running backs to stay heavily involved. It's also worth noting that Carolina had McCaffrey and Stewart on the field together for at least a handful of plays.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: As advertised in pro debut•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Has own package of plays•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Splits first-team work•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Strong preseason continues•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Looks good in exhibition debut•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Conducting wildcat offense in practice•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...