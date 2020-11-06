McCaffrey (ankle) practiced again Friday and appears on track to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey returned to practice last week but wasn't quite able to make it back for a Thursday game against Atlanta. Ten days later, he should be ready to play, though we may not know for certain until the Panthers officially move their star running back from injured reserve to the active roster. While Mike Davis could still see some backfield work, McCaffrey is the much better bet to pile up carries, targets, yards and touchdowns.