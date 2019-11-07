Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Practices in limited fashion

McCaffrey (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey slowly but surely is ramping up his practice reps this week, with coach Ron Rivera stating the running back is "progressing" through his undisclosed knee injury, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not McCaffrey's managers have to sweat out his availability for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories