Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Prepping for normal role Sunday
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday that McCaffrey should fill his normal role in the Panthers' offense at least to begin the Week 17 matchup with the Saints, though the running back's workload could be scaled back as the game unfolds, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. "Potentially as the game goes on, we could take a look at some of those other backs," Turner said.
The Panthers were eliminated from postseason contention after Week 14, but that didn't stop McCaffrey from logging 100 percent and 90 percent offensive snap shares the following two games and taking on 55 touches between the contests. Based on Turner's comments, McCaffrey looks poised to continue dominating the backfield snaps and touches heading into the regular-season finale, though the Panthers may deviate from that plan if they fall behind early. Considering Carolina has lost two of its last three games by at least 20 points, it wouldn't be surprising if the team found itself in another big hole against a 12-3 Saints team that still has a first-round bye in the playoffs at stake. That reality may lessen McCaffrey's appeal in DFS contests, though he still shapes up a strong lineup option in season-long fantasy leagues that are active for Week 17.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Nabs career-high 15 passes•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores twice in loss to Seahawks•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Snags 11 balls during Week 14 loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Held in check by Redskins•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Another fantasy gem•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Goes to work in passing game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...