Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Prepping for normal role Sunday

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday that McCaffrey should fill his normal role in the Panthers' offense at least to begin the Week 17 matchup with the Saints, though the running back's workload could be scaled back as the game unfolds, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. "Potentially as the game goes on, we could take a look at some of those other backs," Turner said.

The Panthers were eliminated from postseason contention after Week 14, but that didn't stop McCaffrey from logging 100 percent and 90 percent offensive snap shares the following two games and taking on 55 touches between the contests. Based on Turner's comments, McCaffrey looks poised to continue dominating the backfield snaps and touches heading into the regular-season finale, though the Panthers may deviate from that plan if they fall behind early. Considering Carolina has lost two of its last three games by at least 20 points, it wouldn't be surprising if the team found itself in another big hole against a 12-3 Saints team that still has a first-round bye in the playoffs at stake. That reality may lessen McCaffrey's appeal in DFS contests, though he still shapes up a strong lineup option in season-long fantasy leagues that are active for Week 17.