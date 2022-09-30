McCaffrey (thigh) is participating in the start of Friday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

McCaffrey is coming off back-to-back missed sessions, but he's managed to shed the red jersey and replace it with a white uniform Friday. If the star running back is able to upgrade to at least 'limited' activity on Carolina's injury report, it will signify a step in the right direction for his chances of suiting up versus Arizona on Sunday. In any case, the Panthers will disclose an official game-day injury designation for McCaffrey on Friday.