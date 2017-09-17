Play

McCaffrey rushed eight times for 10 yards, brought in four of five targets for 34 yards and totaled 30 yards on five punt returns in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.

The electrifying rookie posted double-digit gains in the passing game (14 yards) and on special teams (11 yards), but he was completely bottled up on the ground by a tough Bills front seven. The speed of NFL defenses has helped largely neutralize McCaffrey over the first two regular-season games of his NFL career, as he's averaged just 2.7 yards per rush and a modest 8.0 yards per his nine receptions. Nevertheless, his upside is undeniable, and he'll look to break out against the beatable Saints defense in Week 3.

