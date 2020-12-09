McCaffrey (shoulder) is slated to be a full participant in practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com.
The Panthers will release their first Week 14 practice report later Wednesday, which will reveal whether McCaffrey did in fact take part in the session without any limitations. Assuming that ends up being the case, McCaffrey will be on track to return to action Sunday against the Broncos, spelling an end to his three-game absence.
