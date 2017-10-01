Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Quiet in high-scoring win
McCaffrey rushed six times for 16 yards and caught four of six targets for 33 more in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.
McCaffrey normally makes more significant contributions as a receiver out of the backfield, but quarterback Cam Newton didn't need to check down often against a porous New England secondary that allowed wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin (104 yards) and Devin Funchess (70 yards, two touchdowns) to run rampant. Jonathan Stewart significantly outproduced the rookie on the ground with 68 yards on 14 carries, leaving little room for McCaffrey to make an impact. The Stanford product's still searching for his first NFL touchdown, but he should play a larger role in the passing game most weeks.
