McCaffrey rushed nine times for 39 yards and caught two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey and Carolina's offense as a whole struggled to get much going Sunday, but the rookie was once again handed more carries than starting tailback Jonathan Stewart. While that usage is reason for encouragement heading into next Sunday's finale versus the Falcons, so too is the fact that McCaffrey's season-high rushing output came against Atlanta in Week 9. In that game, he finished with 66 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and 28 receiving yards on five receptions.